Fujifilm’s GFX100S features sensor double that of the Sony Alpha 1

Earlier this week Sony debuted the latest flagship mirrorless camera in its Alpha lineup, and we were wondering how long it would be before other Japanese camera makers debuted rival options. As it turns out, only 24 hours, with Fujifilm revealing its new GFX100S mirrorless camera.

This new offering is also packing a mammoth 102MP large format sensor, which Fujifilm says is the largest of its kind for a commercial device in this category.

The GFX100S is expected in selected regions in late February, but local availability and price are yet to be confirmed. That should change later this week, with Fujifilm South Africa normally quick on turnaround for info on its latest and greatest hardware.

While we wait for that info to arrive, Stateside at least, the GFX100S is anticipated to cost $5 999 (~R91 412), which means that only professionals need apply for this one.

A part of the company’s X lineup, this camera is designed to be as compact as possible, and tips the scale at 900g sans lens, making it 500g lighter than the GFX100. Along with the 102MP 35mm full frame sensor, Fujifilm says it boasts 6.0 stops of five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which is a system we truly enjoyed on the X-H1 a couple of years ago.

Other features include the ability to record video at up to 4K at 30fps, along with snapping 100MP-sized images for viewing on device. The aforementioned IBIS is also 10 percent lighter than that of the GFX100, along with its X-Processor 4 delivering highly accurate autofocus when paired with the 3.76 million phase detection pixels available on the viewfinder.

While we await news on the local front for this new mirrorless camera, it’s clear that the early months of 2021 will be dominated by expensive professional-grade photography.