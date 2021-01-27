Google’s app store rewards programme, Play Points, is now in South Africa

Launched last year in selected regions, but now available in South Africa, the Google Play Store has an incentivised rewards programme for users in the form of Play Points.

South Africa joins 12 other countries where Google has decided to expand its Play Points programme.

The incentivised feature is fairly straightforward, as it lets users earn points and redeem them for in-app items or Google Play Credit. Users will be able to earn points on games, apps, movies, and other content available within the Android marketplace, including in-game items and subscriptions.

Play Points can be earned by downloading featured free apps and games too. Added to this will be weekly points events where you can boost your earning rate on select games and movies.

There are four levels to this programme, starting from Bronze and reaching Platinum. Naturally your level depends on how many points you’ve collected, with higher levels having more perks like weekly prizes.

On the developer side of things, Google says it is partnering with those behind some of the most popular and top performing apps in the region, which is always good news for the local mobile ecosystem.

“More than 2 billion people in 190 countries use Google Play to discover blockbuster movies, apps that help you be more productive, and books that inspire imagination. To show our appreciation, Google created a rewards programme called Google Play Points that lets you earn points and rewards for the ways you already use Google Play,” adds Mariam Abdulahi, Google’s director for Africa Platform Partnerships – Android and Play.

You can find out how to sign up for the rewards programme here, with triple the amount of points available to be earned in the first week.

The full list of 12 countries which can now access Play Points: