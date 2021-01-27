How to track the delivery of Unisa study material in 2021

In 2020 we brought you a guide to tracking delivery of study material from the University of South Africa (Unisa) through the delivery company Skynet. In early 2021 Unisa has provided an update to this process with different companies.

“If you selected ‘courier’ at the point of registration, you will be able to track the progress of your study material once it has been dispatched to DSV-Imbani Courier Services (Muckleneuk Campus) or Madibana Courier Services (Science Campus, Florida),” Unisa writes with the following instructions:

Use this link to track your study material from DSV-Imbani Courier Services (Muckleneuk Campus): https://clientzone.distribution.za.dsv.com/TrackAndTrace/Unisa.html

Use this link to track your study material from Madibana Courier Services (Science Campus, Florida): www.madibana.com

You can contact the DSC-Imbani Courier Services dedicated line for study material enquiries: +27 12 673 2223.

You can also contact the Madibana Courier Services dedicated line for study material enquiries: +27 11 892 0272 and 0860 017 449

For both of the options above you will need to enter a student number to track the delivery.

While Unisa provides this update for study material degrees and other qualifications from the university are also sent via courier if the student choses to be “in absentia”. This means that the student does not attend their graduation. As a second wave of COVID-19 continues to plague South Africa many students will either be forced to choose this option as graduation ceremonies are not available, or forgo them willingly as Unisa does still occasionally hold ceremonies.

Regardless of the reason degrees, if sent via courier, will usually be communicated as such by Unisa and from experience we know that they’re usually sent in the same way outlined above.

As always it’s also recommended that students access their files online via the myUnisa online portal with instructions to do so available here. Loadshedding and costly data can sometimes make this impossible, and many students still prefer to study with physical paper, so it’s usually seen as a backup for the delivered documents. Delays in delivery, however, shouldn’t delay studies when the digital versions are usually available as soon as registration is finalised.