LEGO jumps on the TikTok bandwagon with VIDIYO

LEGO has announced a new theme that the company calls a range of toys named VIDIYO, which sets itself apart with an app that is focused on creating music videos online.

“Direct, produce and star in your very own music video! LEGO VIDIYO lets creative girls and boys spend hours of fun setting the stage, picking songs and band members, designing album covers and much (much) more! Plus, using state-of-the-art AR tech, they can for the first time bring minifigures into real-life scale!” reads the official description of the theme.

LEGO has soft revealed VIDIYO with a staging site you can visit here. With a full reveal promised soon we can still see a lot of what this theme has to offer.

Like most AR applications the app will scan in something in the real world. For VIDIYO it is a series of 1X1 printed tile pieces called “Beatbits” which can be mixed and matched to change how the music video will look. Beatbits are physically attached to a small stage which can also be used to house a LEGO minifigure.

As for the music it will be using content from Universal Music Group and you can see some big names in the trailer such as Imagine Dragons and 5 Seconds of Summer.

For those wondering how a kid-focused social media system like this will work the trailer calls it “moderated” and “kid safe”. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out when the planned 1st March release date rolls around. Strangely the aforementioned staging site states that the app itself will be available on 16th February. Again we’ll have to wait for more official information and the proper reveal.

VIDIYO is far from the first time that LEGO has used app integration and AR in its toys. Themes such as Nexo Knights and Hidden Side did this recently and the Studios theme encouraged kids to make films with their bricks way back in 2000.

This all seems like a very interesting idea but LEGO’s original themes have had poor shelf lives. The aforementioned Nexo Knights and Hidden Side were both cancelled prematurely. Maybe music from Universal will give this longer legs.