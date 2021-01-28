CD Projekt issues hotfix to correct Cyberpunk 2077 patch

If that headline seemed a bit off to you, don’t worry as it’s a strange situation. Recently patch 1.1 was released for Cyberpunk 2077, but this brought new problems to the game including a rather large potential soft lock for the main storyline. This, along with another issue, have been addressed with hotfix 1.11.

The hotfix is now out everywhere that Cyberpunk 2077 is – PC, consoles and Google Stadia. The full notes for the hotfix are below:

“This update addresses two issues that appeared after Patch 1.1:

Item randomization has been restored to the previous state.

The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.

A bug in Down on the Street quest has been fixed.

It occurred for some players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at ‘Wait For Takemura’s call’ objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs.”

This should mean that anyone playing the game with the latest updates installed get to, at the very least, complete the story of the game. If you are one of those people and still experience the Down on the Street quest problem the suggested workaround may still be useful:

Load a gamesave before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office. Finish the conversation with Takemura outside the office right away. Right after the finished conversation and when the quest was updated, skip 23h. See if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura starts.

With this now hopefully behind us we can keep looking to the future of the game. As per the official roadmap patch 1.1 was a milestone towards fixing performance and crashing problems with the game, especially on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Whether future changes will introduce similar softlocks, or successful patches will completely fix the game, remains to be seen.

As always, save often, just in case.