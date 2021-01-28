Control Ultimate Edition comes to next gen consoles, PlayStation Plus

As we head into February, console gamers who have had their eyes on Control should take note as the game’s Ultimate Edition arrives for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And, even better for those on Sony’s consoles as they can play it without the need for any additional purchases as it’s available through PlayStation Plus.

But first, what is the Ultimate Edition? This version of the game combines the base title with the two paid DLCs The Foundation and AWE. Of the two many are familiar with AWE as it is a crossover with developer Remedy Entertainment’s other game Alan Wake.

For next gen consoles the Ultimate Edition offers a 60 FPS performance mode and ray tracing. Players will be able to choose between 60 FPS with no ray tracing, or 30 FPS with ray tracing enabled. You can see these briefly in the teaser below:

Now for the good news in the world of Sony as PlayStation Plus subscribers can play Control Ultimate Edition between its release on 2nd February and 1st March. This isn’t even limited to those who bought a new console as the game will be available on PlayStation 4 too though, on top of what’s been mentioned already PS5 gets another feature:

“And on PS5 console, use the console’s Game Help feature for hints and walkthroughs to help you solve puzzles and overcome challenges as you explore the Oldest House… Game Help is selectable from the PS5 Activity Card menu. Game Help is available to active PlayStation Plus members on PS5 console. Find out more here.” Reads the announcement.

The two other games for PlayStation Plus in February are Concrete Genie for PS4 and Destruction AllStars for PS5. The latter is also a big draw here as this game is brand new and will be free on the service between 2nd February and 5th April.

For those on Xbox and PC things aren’t too glum, however. The base version of Control is available through Xbox Game Pass. Aside from all these subscription services Control comes highly recommended from us and we suggest playing it through one of these avenues or just straight up buying it.