Hearing a rattle inside of your Samsung Galaxy S21? It’s completely normal

This week, after a few delays we received our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for review.

Unfortunately for us we were experiencing an electricity supply problem at the same time, but for the first time ever, we’re thankful for that outage.

That’s because upon unboxing the handset and moving it around backwards and forwards in our hand, we heard a rattle. A rattle so small and insignificant that we might not have heard it otherwise.

At first we suspected it might be a loose volume rocker, but that wasn’t the case. Upon closer listening we discovered that much like any good horror film, the rattling was coming from inside the handset, in or around the massive camera bump the handset sports.

As small as this is, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G carrying a price tag of R25 999, it’s a niggle worth picking at.

We fired off some mails to a few other reviewers here in South Africa and discovered that the rattle was present in their handsets as well. Further to that we discovered this forum post on the Samsung website.

This is clearly alarming to folks who have just dropped a lot of money on a new smartphone and rightly so.

The good news is that as disconcerting as it is to hear that rattle, it’s totally normal.

Speaking to Samsung Mobile South Africa we were told that the rattle comes from the optical image stabilisation and there is nothing to worry about. Apparently, the same rattle was present in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but as we didn’t review that specific iteration of the handset, we were none the wiser to its rattle.

While many Samsung owners suggested the optical image stabilisation was the cause of the rattle, it’s nice to have official confirmation from the brand that this is nothing to worry about and is completely normal.

With that having been said, if you hear a rattle coming from somewhere else (that is, not from the camera bump) on your Galaxy S21, we recommend powering the device down and getting in touch with Samsung Support.