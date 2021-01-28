Players beat millions of Bowsers in challenge set by Nintendo

Last week Nintendo kicked off the first of its kind “World Count Challenge” which tasked the Super Mario Bros. 35 community with defeating 3.5 million Bowsers. Not only has the community beat that target but far exceeded it.

“Here are the results for the 1st World Count Challenge in [Super Mario Bros. 35]! A total of 5,363,696 Bowsers were defeated! Congratulations, everyone! All participants who defeated at least one Bowser will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points gifted to their accounts!” Nintendo of America writes.

That’s 1 863 696 million more Bowsers defeated, or a ~153 percent achievement by the players. And school teachers said you can’t get more than 100 percent. Pfff.

As for the reward Platinum Points are redeemed on the digital My Nintendo store. Unfortunately, of the fake currencies that Nintendo offers its players, Platinum Points are second best. Gold Points – which are acquired as a kind of loyalty programme through buying games – can be used to get discounts on new game purchases. Platinum Points on the other hand are mainly used to buy DLC for Nintendo’s mobile games.

For example, at the time of writing, a cap and a jacket for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp are the featured items in the store, both costing 300 Platinum Points. In Super Mario Run you could buy some gold statues for the same amount, and in Fire Emblem Heroes you can buy a bunch of shards.

So then the reward here is rather miniscule and it seems it’s more of a small rewards for those already playing the game instead of some big incentive to get people into Super Mario Bros. 35.

The entire challenge and the point of defeating 3.5 million Bowsers was a tie in promotion for the upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on 12th February as a full price game, just like most of Nintendo’s Switch ports. Super Mario Bros. 35 is included in Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions until 31st March 2021.

Finally, don’t forget that Platinum Points expire after six months.