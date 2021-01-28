There is now one active iPhone for every eight humans

Many a tech firm is releasing its quarterly earnings reports this week and Apple is no different, doing the same for Q1 of 2021. While it makes for interesting reading, especially as the Cupertino-based company registered a record revenue of $111.4 billion, we’re more intrigued by an interview given to Reuters this week in which the active number of iPhone devices was revealed.

In it, CEO Tim Cook noted that Apple now has an active installed based of 1.65 billion devices, with more than one billion being an iPhone.

“Cook also said Apple now has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones, an increase over the 900 million the company most recently disclosed in 2019,” Reuters writes.

The CEO explains that the recent increase is down to significant interest in the new 5G-supporting range of iPhone 12 smartphones that Apple launched. China was also cited as an important market for Apple during the past quarter, which is something that Cook highlighted last year as a region of interest for the company’s continued growth.

“We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China,” he told Reuters. “Upgraders in particular set an all-time record in China,” he added.

These are therefore some rather staggering numbers, and if they are indeed true, mean that the iPhone is one of the most common pieces of consumer technology on the planet.

With the world’s population currently estimated at 7.8 billion, and more than one billion iPhones active across the globe, there is essentially one iPhone on the planet for every eight human beings, if we’re conservative with our calculations.

Regardless of what your thoughts on Apple are, the numbers do not lie when it comes to how dominant the company has become within the tech world.

The big question now is, what happens to all those old or inactive iPhones?