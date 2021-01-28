We’re itching to watch the Silk Road movie next month

Lionsgate has released a trailer for its upcoming film Silk Road, based on the darknet marketplace of the same name and we are more excited to watch it than we expected.

Simply titled “Silk Road” the film appears to be a mix of acting and real-life news clips telling the story of the marketplace from inception to its closure by the FBI in 2013.

Check out the trailer below.

The film stars Nick Robinson (Boardwalk Empire, Jurassic World) as the founder of Silk Road, better known as Dread Pirate Roberts and Jason Clarke (Everest, Terminator Genisys) as Rick Bowden who plays a disgraced DEA agent. Clarke’s character appears to be fictional as we can find no reference to an agent of the same name in reports about Silk Road.

While Silk Road became synonymous with drugs, it also brought Bitcoin and the Tor browser into the public conversation. Unfortunately for Bitcoin, it’s use by Silk Road patrons gave it the reputation that the cryptocurrency was used by criminals. Thankfully that reputation seems to have disappeared in recent years.

But we’re more interested in the story about how Ulbricht was caught which this film appears to address. We don’t want to spoil anything but one of the reasons will have to smacking your forehead in disbelief.

While Ulbricht is currently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole, his website left an indelible mark on the world and to this day you can still find ways to buy things online that you shouldn’t be able to buy.

Silk Road will release in theatres and “everywhere you rent movies” on 19th February.