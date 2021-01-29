COVID-19 in South Africa: 29th January

By next week Monday, the first batch of vaccines are expected to land on our shores, with frontline healthcare workers the first to be inoculated. It therefore remains to be seen when the general population can start to do the same, with life under adjusted level 3 lockdown likely to extend beyond February as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health, the number of new daily infections is dropping, but still remains at a relatively high level. This as 7 150 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections to date for the country rising to 1 437 798 as a result.

There have also been 1 272 197 recoveries recorded as well, as the recovery rate climbs slightly to 88.3 percent.

Unfortunately, however, the number of new fatalities remains concerningly high, as 555 new deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. As we have seen this week, KwaZulu-Natal is contributing the highest number, with 249 fatalities reported. Consequently, the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 43 105.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 267 829 238 820 29 009 10 143 Eastern Cape 191 327 177 388 13 939 10 379 Northern Cape 31 599 27 236 2 859 563 Free State 75 306 63 202 12 104 2 698 KwaZulu-Natal 310 076 256 092 53 984 8 248 North West 56 134 42 117 14 017 927 Mpumalanga 63 130 56 223 6 907 933 Gauteng 385 706 360 410 25 296 7 961 Limpopo 56 691 50 709 5 982 1 253 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 437 798 1 272 197 165 601 43 105

[Image – Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash]