Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch is R7999 in South Africa

As part of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. Nintendo announced a new version of the Switch featuring bright red and blue colours. The simply-named Mario Red & Blue Edition was confirmed for overseas markets but here in South Africa things weren’t so set in stone. Now local Nintendo distributor Core has confirmed its arrival and price.

Pre-orders are now open for the Mario Red and Blue Edition which will cost R7 999. If that amount is familiar to you it’s because that is the standard South African price of the Switch console ever since some rather massive increases happened last year due to poor exchange rates.

The difference here, however, is that you’re actually getting some added value should you buy this version of the console. This is because the Mario Red & Blue Edition comes with a carrying case while the regular console does not. While this is a slimline case with similar versions costing a few hundred Rand, it is a nice value add that should come in handy when there’s less lockdowns and you can move around with your portable console more.

There’s also a screen protector included to sweeten the deal, something you will definitely want as the Switch has a plastic screen that’s easy to scratch.

The anticipated launch date is 12th February and those with the money to spend can place their pre-orders here. While we usually advise against pre-orders in principle there’s very little risk here. While the Switch still has some lingering problems such as stick drift it’s a tried and tested platform now and having some of its plastics recast in different colours shouldn’t be cause for concern.

Now that even local Mario fans have been satiated we want to see a Luigi Green & Blue Edition, or maybe even green and white to match the Luigi version of the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit RC car.