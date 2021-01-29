NFL comes to Rocket League with new mode Gridiron

After crossing over with the X Games last week Rocket League is back with content from another sporting event, this time the NFL’s Super Bowl LV Celebration and Gridiron.

Between 2nd and 8th February players can partake in a limited time mode called Gridiron which transforms the Champions Field arena into an American football field. The rules of this mode are as follows:

“Gridiron is 4 on 4.

The standard Rocket League ball has been replaced with an American football.

Touching the ball attaches it to the roof of your car. In Spike Rush, the ball would attach to wherever your car made contact, but in Gridiron it will always attach to your roof.

If any player touches the ball, that player becomes the ball carrier, setting up the opportunity for hand-offs to teammates or steals by the other team.

The carrier can single jump, but double jumping drops the ball. You can also pass the ball by dodging.

Each goal is 3 or 7 points: 7 points are awarded if the ball is attached to a player when entering the opponent’s goal, and 3 points are awarded if the ball is passed in or if the ball is loose. All own-goals are worth 3 points whether the ball is attached or it’s loose.

Demos require Supersonic speed just like in standard modes.

Stay in bounds! You’ll fumble the ball if you cross the line marked on the Arena wall.”

Aside from a new way to play the game there’s also some content to unlock. NFL-branded wheels, the “Gridiron Guru” Player Title and 20 000 Xp can all be unlocked by playing in three Event Challenges between 2nd and 8th February.

While we’re all for unique crossovers like this, we have to find it a little funny here. Rocket League has always been known as “car soccer” but now it can also be car American football.