YouTube is testing a long requested clipping feature

GeneralNews
January 29, 2021
After years of requests, YouTube is finally testing the ability to clip short bits of a video for users to share among themselves.

We say testing because the feature is only available to a small portion of creators as part of a “limited alpha”. That means we’re likely a good few months away from being able to clip sections of videos.

“The Clips feature allows you to select and share a small portion (clip) of a Creator’s video with others. Clips can be 5–60 seconds in length and will play on a loop directly on the original video’s watch page. Both Creators and signed in viewers can create Clips to be shared, via a new URL. Clips can be shared on social channels or via direct communications (for example, email or text),” reads an update on YouTube’s support website.

Unfortunately, unlike Twitch which allows clipping of anything, YouTube’s clipping will have some restrictions.

These restrictions are:

  • Videos made for kids
  • Livestreams without DVR
  • Livestreams over eight hours long
  • Video premieres while they are live

This is highly restrictive especially for live content where clips thrive. There’s also the matter of clips disappearing when the original video is deleted or set to private.

In retrospect then, YouTube is both late to the clipping party and it looks like its version of clips will be very limited in functionality.

That having been said, it is still early days and we hope that there are improvements to this system before it makes it to a public release.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
