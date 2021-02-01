3D Animated series Sonic Prime comes to Netflix in 2022

For those who need more Sonic in their lives a newly announced show should be in your diaries for 2022 as Sonic Prime has been announced.

This comes by way of one of the official Netflix Twitter accounts embedded below which reveals that Sonic Prime will be a 3D animated show and a joint venture between Sonic owner Sega, animation company studios WildBrain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment which will be showrunning and executive producing. The announcement also gives us the logo for the show and the 2022 premiere window.

Replying to the announcement, of course, is the official Sonic the Hedgehog account.

Ah, yeah. This is (finally) happenin’! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 1, 2021

And that would be all we know of the project if not for WildBrain Studios. The company has released a press release on its website which reveals more about the show. It also gives us the cool red and black imagery you can see in the header image above.

“The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the ‘Blue Blur’ of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption,” reads the official description of the show.

Given that most series on Netflix are released all at once, 24 episodes seems rather hefty, but that obviously depends on the length of each one. Right now, however, episode length doesn’t seems to have been revealed.

“Building on the momentum generated for Sonic in 2020 – and as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021 – Sonic Prime aims to captivate the imaginations of audiences ages six to 11, as well as legacy Sonic fans of all ages, and will match the scale and scope of the epic adventures synonymous with the Sonic franchise,” continues the press release.

Mention is also made of the momentum (heh) created by the Sonic 2020 movie, and the upcoming sequel. Between this movie and the very well received 2017 Sonic Mania game people are willing to give the franchise more of a chance.

As for the two companies actually making the show both have pedigree. WildBrain Studios most recently handled the Carmen Sandiego reboot as well as Johnny Test. Man of Action Entertainment, on the other hand, is best known for Ben 10 and Generator Rex. We’ll have to wait and see if the pair, together with Sega, can make something great.