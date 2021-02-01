Apple publishes iCloud password extension for Chrome

Apple normally likes to keep its ecosystem of services as tightly knit as possible, but over the weekend the Cupertino-based company loosened things up a bit by publishing an iCloud password extension for Chrome on Windows devices. There was no formal announcement regarding the extension, with it launched rather surreptitiously.

Either way, Apple says it will now offer the strong Safari-like passwords it is known for on its native browser for Chrome.

“iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices,” explains the Chrome Store page listing for the extension.

Discovered by 9to5Google, the extension will now allow users to more seamlessly switch between the Mac and Google ecosystems and services, regardless of what Apple product they may be using. The solution also works vice versa, with credentials that you choose to save via Chrome also appearing in Apple’s Keychain tool if you’re using an Apple device.

With Apple users preferring to keep to in-house solutions, it will prove interesting to see how many in the ecosystem make use of the Chrome extension moving forward.

This could also be the start of more arrivals on other platforms and online marketplaces, with 9to5Google noting that Apple’s Music and Podcasts apps could be arriving in the Microsoft Store.