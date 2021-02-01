Bursaries to apply for before the end of February 2021

It is well documented that the cost of tertiary education in South Africa is too expensive for many of the students who have the marks to attend universities and colleges, which is why bursaries often prove a great option for those in need.

South Africa has bursaries available throughout the year, but most have specific dates by which applications are no longer taken. That’s why we’ve rounded up ones which close during February 2021.

Scroll down below to see any that may be of interest to you, and best of luck with your application.

Mossel Bay Municipality – 5th February

This bursary applies specifically to the Mossel Bay area, and ideally is looking for candidates living between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. It is also undergraduate focused, and therefore looking for those aiming to study in various engineering fields, finance, human resources, economic development, IT and social development.

Other requirements include being a part of a household with a monthly income of less than R15 000, along with intending on studying at a certified SAQA or TVET institution in the region. The bursary will cover tuition and registration fees, prescribed textbooks and/or study material, but it will not cover accommodation, meals or allowances.

Application forms (PDF) can be downloaded here and must be submitted before 5th February in order to be eligible.

Afrimat – 5th February

Afrimat is a mining company and is specifically looking to assist learners in the mechanical engineering field with their studies. It has also outlined that this bursary is designed for those from the Victor Khanye Municipality in Mpumalanga, with preference given to those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

It is unfortunately unclear what elements of study this bursary will cover, but enquiries can be made at Africmat’s head office by phoning 021 917 8840 or by emailing info[at]afrimat[dot]co[dot]za for more information.

Hollywoodbets Radio – 13th February

While Hollywoodbets has partnered with a number of South Africa radio stations on this bursary, it is not limited to that field of study, with applicants for all subjects being assessed. The bursary will provide cover for registration fees and tuition fees, up to the value of R2 000 000, but all other expenses will not be covered.

You simply need to be a South Africa citizen, have completed your matric and apply before 13th February to be considered. Applications can be made online here.

SAMNET – 15th February

SAMNET is the South African Muslim Network. As such, this specific bursary is aimed at applicants from the Islamic faith, as being eligible for zakat is one of the requirements. SAMNET is looking for learners wanting to study in communications, journalism, media studies or political science for this bursary.

You will need to email info[at]samnet[dot]co[dot]za in order to find out the complete application process, with certified copies of your ID, relevant qualifications and proof of tertiary application/registration for 2021 being needed to.

SEDISA – 15th February

SEDISA is a black women-owned education trust that aims to empower black women in the country. Its bursary is looking black South African women in particular with strong academic records and a desire to study in either mechanical engineering, civil engineering, industrial engineering, quantity surveying or related fields.

Queries for applying for this bursary can be made by emailing info[at]sedisatrust[dot]com. Shortlisted candidates will also be required to take part in an interview process and successful applicants will only hear back within two weeks after the closing date of 15th February.

Armscor – 28th February

The Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) is looking for bursary applicants within the engineering and science fields.

The bursary will cover tuition fees, prescribed books, accommodation, meals and vacation work if and when possible, Armscor explains, with an interest in working for the defence industry being a requirement. Preference will also be given to those from a previously disadvantaged background.

You have until the end of the month to apply, with applications forms (PDF) available for download here.

KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs – 28th February

The Department is looking to award six bursaries for Matric students wanting to study aeronautical engineering or mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria or University of the Witwatersrand in 2021. The bursary will cover tuition fees, prescribed books, accommodation in residence, food and an allowance, although the final element has not been detailed.

You also cannot be older than 34 years, and need to reside within the KZN province in order to apply.

Application forms (PDF) can be downloaded here, with any queries being made by emailing mfanafuthi[dot]sikhakhane[at]kznedtea[dot]gov[dot]za.

[Image – Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash]