COVID-19 in South Africa: 1st February 2021

At the weekend a number of frustrated protestors took to Muizenberg beach (pictured in header image) to voice the discontent over the continued lockdown the country has remain under for 10 months now. While we share their discontent, the fact of the matter is that COVID-19 in South Africa remains a significant issue that plagues the country.

To that end the most recent report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) confirms that the number of new infections is decreasing, but still remains high. This as 4 525 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases to date now sitting at 1 453 761.

According to the department, 1 299 620 recoveries have also been reported, pushing the recovery rate to 89 percent as a result.

Unfortunately, however, the number of new fatalities is still far too high, as 213 deaths were recorded too over the past 24 hours. The Eastern Cape accounts for the highest number of new fatalities in this latest batch at 95, with the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa to date reaching 44 164.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 269 633 243 019 26 614 10 247 Eastern Cape 191 997 178 325 13 672 10 654 Northern Cape 32 010 27 450 2 859 581 Free State 76 279 64 499 11 780 2 716 KwaZulu-Natal 315 033 260 195 54 838 8 578 North West 57 154 46 440 10 714 933 Mpumalanga 65 054 59 511 5 543 988 Gauteng 388 620 366 964 21 656 8 198 Limpopo 57 981 53 217 4 764 1 269 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 453 761 1 299 620 154 141 44 164

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash]