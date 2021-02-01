COVID-19 in South Africa: 1st February 2021

At the weekend a number of frustrated protestors took to Muizenberg beach (pictured in header image) to voice the discontent over the continued lockdown the country has remain under for 10 months now. While we share their discontent, the fact of the matter is that COVID-19 in South Africa remains a significant issue that plagues the country.
To that end the most recent report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) confirms that the number of new infections is decreasing, but still remains high. This as 4 525 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases to date now sitting at 1 453 761.
According to the department, 1 299 620 recoveries have also been reported, pushing the recovery rate to 89 percent as a result.
Unfortunately, however, the number of new fatalities is still far too high, as 213 deaths were recorded too over the past 24 hours. The Eastern Cape accounts for the highest number of new fatalities in this latest batch at 95, with the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa to date reaching 44 164.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|269 633
|243 019
|26 614
|10 247
|Eastern Cape
|191 997
|178 325
|13 672
|10 654
|Northern Cape
|32 010
|27 450
|2 859
|581
|Free State
|76 279
|64 499
|11 780
|2 716
|KwaZulu-Natal
|315 033
|260 195
|54 838
|8 578
|North West
|57 154
|46 440
|10 714
|933
|Mpumalanga
|65 054
|59 511
|5 543
|988
|Gauteng
|388 620
|366 964
|21 656
|8 198
|Limpopo
|57 981
|53 217
|4 764
|1 269
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 453 761
|1 299 620
|154 141
|44 164
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency