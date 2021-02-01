G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes comes to Fortnite as a skin & action figure

It’s a new day which means a new crossover in Fortnite with the latest franchise to get content in the game being the famous toy line G.I. Joe and the character Snake Eyes. Unlike most other crossovers which exist purely in the digital item shop, Snake Eyes is different as he will be made into a toy.

Let’s start with the skin first. The Snake Eyes skin costs 1 800 V-Bucks and and features a katana that can be equipped in two different ways. That 1 800 price seems to be a launch discount and is apparently only available for the next 17 hours from the time of writing.

Even with this lower price it’s an expensive piece of digital clothing. As you can see from the current South African pricing of V-Bucks you can pick up a decent indie game with the price of this one skin.

1 000 V-Bucks: R95.99

2 800 V-Bucks: R239.99

5 000 V-Bucks: R383.99

13 500 V-Bucks: R959.99

For those who like to spend their money on physical things let’s talk about toys. Toy giant Hasbro – owner of G.I. Joe – will be making a toy of Snake Eyes. Unlike other action figures based on this character this specific one will be modelled in the Fortnite style and based off of the character’s new appearance in the game.

The toy is a six inch (15.24 centimetre) figure with 20 points of articulation, one alternate hand and 10 weapons from Fortnite.

“This special release Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition figure is highly poseable with multiple points of articulation and comes with iconic weapon accessories inspired by those used by the classic character and seen in the Fortnite Universe. Perfect for G.I. Joe and Fortnite collectors alike, this figure features premium deco and detail inspired by the worlds of G.I. Joe and Fortnite,” reads the official description.

Pre-orders for the toy are open through the Hasbro Pulse website at $39.99 (~R603) a pop. Rather strangely the time between you paying for this figure and receiving it will be around one entire year as the shipping date is stated to be 15th January 2022. We’re not sure why there’s such a long lead time here especially as the focus of this Fornite crossover is some promotion for the upcoming Snake Eyes movie planned for release later this year.

That aside check out the product shots below.