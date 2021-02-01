Generic selectors
The latest feature Netflix is testing? A timer that stops playing content

BlogNews
February 1, 2021
1 min read
We’ve all been there. You’re watching Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer while blind baking your pie crust when the story of Richard Ramirez becomes too intriguing and you forget the timer only to discover your pie crust is now burnt.

That oddly specific example aside, a new feature being tested by Netflix is a timer that you can set to stop a stream.

As this timer is still in the testing phase for Android users, you likely won’t see the option to set a timer though, this is reportedly a global test.

The timer goes up in four increments namely 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or when a movie or episode of a series ends. Truth be told this is a feature we wish would hit Netflix sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately whether this feature expands to other devices and Netflix’s website depends largely on how well the feature is received by users.

Taking a bit of a selfish stance for a moment, this sort of feature would be great in South Africa, especially when loadshedding is a constant fear. The ability to stop a show that you’re watching and fall asleep to automatically could help save data, battery life and sanity because you won’t be forced to remember the final moments of the episode you watched before you fell asleep.

We’re interested to see whether this feature makes it to the public release of Netflix and given that you can now set playback speed (despite Hollywood moaning) we’re hopeful this timer makes it into the hands of all users.

[Source – The Verge]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
