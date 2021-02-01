We’re giving away a Huawei MediaPad T5 tablet

At the end of last year, we were fortunate enough to receive a gift from Huawei in the form of a MediaPad T5 tablet. With 2021 proving no less chaotic than 2020 was, we’ve decided to share the love and give away our brand new Android-powered tablet to one of the Hypertext readers.

The MediaPad T5, which actually retails for a relatively affordable R2 999 on the Huawei South Africa online store, features many of the elements you’d expect from a modern Android tablet. Up front is a 10.1″ FullHD (1920×1200) display, along with dual stereo speakers, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (microSD slot for an up to 256GB extra).

Powering things is also an octa-core processor that clocks in at a respectable 2.36GHz, as well as a 5 100mAh battery that should get you through a couple of movies or a few episodes of your favourite TV series.

It isn’t going to be the kind of device that will turn your work from home setup into a hive of productivity, but there is enough about this tablet to ensure that it’s good for watching videos or movies when the power goes out, which has unfortunately became an all too painful reality in the new year.

So, how can you stand a chance at winning one of these tablets?

We’ll be running this competition until 23:59 on Sunday 28th February, announcing the winner at 12 midday on the 1st of March. The winner will also be contacted ahead of the announcement to confirm delivery address for their new tablet.

In order to stand a chance to win the Huawei MediaPad T5 tablet, you will need to fill in the Google Form below. We’re doing this as it prevents ne’er-do-wells from ruining the competition for everybody. Also note that you must be signed into your Google account to enter.

While we are collecting email addresses and contact numbers, we will not be using these for any other reason than to contact the winner. As such, make sure you’re using an email address and contact number that you use regularly.

The only time we will use your email address for anything else is if you select Yes to receiving our newsletters. On that note, whether you are subscribed or not, you have an equal chance of winning the prize.

The same goes for your daytime contact number. The only time you will hear a Hypertext team member calling you, is to let you know you’ve won the prize.

As per usual, please make sure that you read and understand the terms and conditions of this competition before completing the form below:

Terms and conditions

1) This competition is only open to persons who are residents in South Africa. We cannot ship the prize overseas. 2) No cash equivalents are available, and the prize is not transferable. 3) Employees, agents and the families of HTXT Media are not eligible to enter. 4) Only one entry per reader will be allowed. 5) The judges’ decision is final. 6) The closing date for the competition is 28th February at 23:59. 7) By entering, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. 8) If we are unable to contact the winner within 24 hours of a decision, a new winner will be declared. 9) HTXT Media and the respective directors, members, partners, employees, agents, consultants, suppliers, contractors and sponsors assume no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from an entrant’s participation in this competition or for any loss or damage, howsoever arising, from entry or use of the prize. 10) We will not share the data entered in the competition fields with third parties.