Bring the love to Ultimate Chicken Horse & Valentine’s Day levels

Valentine’s Day 2021 is coming up this month and regardless of your relationship status you can partake in a unique challenge in Ultimate Chicken Horse.

If you’ve not seen this oddly-named game before, Ultimate Chicken Horse is a rather unique concept. It’s a multiplayer platformer that is both co-operative and competitive at the same time. It manages this by allowing players to create platforming levels as they go along using a shared pool of resources. Players need to balance making the course difficult enough to stump the competition but still easy enough for themselves to finish.

For the day of love this year the developer is once again asking the playerbase to create levels based on Valentine’s Day. These levels will then be featured in the game.

“We’re looking to spread the love by featuring your Valentine’s themed levels in a couple of weeks, so please send us your themed level codes by 10am EST on February 12, 2021! We’ll pick up to 15 of them to be featured on the front page of the LevelNET in-game (the computer when you go down the well),” reads an announcement.

For those new to the game instructions are provided:

“To make a custom level, go into Free Play Mode then open the Menu. Go to Save and Share Level, save your level Online as a Public level, and Publish to get the shareable level code.”

This code can be shared with the developer on Steam in the comments here or on social media. The latter will probably be preferable for those on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

To get you inspired the following prompts are provided: chocolate, cupid, flowers, hearts, pink and red. Those are all very generic terms related to Valentine’s Day so you can play around a lot with the theme.

For further inspiration below is thumbnails of the featured levels from last year.