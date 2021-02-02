COVID-19 in South Africa: 2nd February 2021

Last night the President addressed the nation regarding COVID-19 in South Africa. He confirmed that the first batch of vaccine had landed in the country, as well as the easing of lockdown regulations. The latter decision was taken as a result of a decrease in new daily cases, with 2 548 being recorded over the past 24 hours. According to president Ramaphosa, it is the lowest figure recorded since the peak of the second wave during December.

Whether the easing of restrictions will see a significant change in the number of new infections remains to be seen, but people are still urged to adhere to regulations where possible.

Looking at the other figures from the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the total number of infections to date is now 1 456 309, with 1 306 022 recoveries also being recorded. The recovery rate has remained at 89 percent from yesterday as a result.

Unfortunately, however, 235 new fatalities have also been recorded, with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng contributing the largest numbers at 64, 59 and 51 deaths respectively. Consequently, the total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 in South Africa has been pushed to 44 399.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 269 819 243 505 26 314 10 311 Eastern Cape 192 118 178 325 13 793 10 713 Northern Cape 32 057 27 590 2 859 583 Free State 76 468 64 572 11 896 2 732 KwaZulu-Natal 315 762 260 195 55 567 8 588 North West 57 262 46 440 10 822 966 Mpumalanga 65 417 60 438 4 979 988 Gauteng 389 230 371 208 18 022 8 249 Limpopo 58 176 53 749 4 427 1 269 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 456 309 1 306 022 150 287 44 399

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash]