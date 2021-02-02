Hitman 3 Review – 47 Ways to Kill

IO Interactive has come a long way since their Hitman reboot in 2016. Hitman (2016) was originally an episodic release title published by Square Enix. Eventually, IO Interactive found a new publisher, WB, and the sequel Hitman 2 was released in 2018. Fast forward to 2021 and we now have an IO Interactive self-developed and self-published Hitman 3 available. The PC version does, however, have timed exclusivity to the Epic Games Store, which is where we have reviewed this title.

In Hitman 3, players will finally be able to conclude the story of Diana and Agent 47. Providence, a super secret organisation, has been at the forefront of the game’s plot and plays a major role throughout the game. IO Interactive have crafted a masterful tale in Hitman 3 and getting into the plot itself will ruin the game’s sense of intrigue and mystery. Hitman 3’s story is great and we highly suggest that you absolutely do not skip any cutscenes or mission briefings.

Thankfully, if you haven’t played the earlier titles in the series, there’s a “Story so far” option which brings you up to speed with the happenings and introduces you to the plot of Hitman 3 in a satisfying manner.

With the above said, if players opted to purchase Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store as a pre-order or during the launch sale, they would get access to Hitman 1 and 3. Hitman 2 is currently unavailable on the Epic Games Store, but IO Interactive are working on a solution to bring Hitman 2’s levels to the platform.

Multiple Approaches

Moving onto the gameplay, Hitman 3 is every bit as excellent as its two predecessors were. At its core, Hitman has always been about coming up with creative solutions to eliminate your target. Players can make use of multiple methods to assassinate their targets in levels and there’s an almost endless amount of fun to be had in planning, executing and replaying a mission. Different entry points and different loadouts of equipment complicate matters further and introduce even more re-playability to the game.

Each of the six new locations in Hitman 3 have plenty of content on offer and there’s definitely going to be speedrunners enjoying themselves thanks to the global leaderboards and time-tracking in the game. Of course, should you want to throw stealth out the window, you can do that too and go in guns blazing. This will however affect your score and ranking in missions.

Players will approach levels from a particular starting point, gather intel from the environment or other people, and then use this intel to perfectly execute their target. Each level can be seen as a puzzle of sorts. Piecing together the puzzles leads to some rather interesting results and players who explore or poke at every nook and cranny will be rewarded with some truly creative methods of execution. Hitman 3 also features a tonne of items (knives, weapons, hammers, wrenches, poison, etc) that Agent 47 can use so there’s plenty of freedom within levels especially when combined with the sheer amount of disguises and interactables on offer within the game.

Graphically, Hitman 3 is a beautiful title. The game has a shiny new coat of paint and is also set to receive ray tracing support in a future update though at the time of review, this hasn’t happened yet. Hitman 3 has plenty of moments where players will easily be enamoured by its gorgeous locales and there’s so much attention to detail within the six levels. The Dubai skyscraper, for example, has such beautiful windows and floors and the outside environment set up high in the clouds looks convincingly terrifying too if you’re afraid of heights. It wouldn’t be surprising to see players wandering around just admiring the levels in all their glory.

The enjoyment factor in Hitman has always been up to the player. Being encouraged to explore, innovate and execute is the game’s key selling point and Hitman 3 has absolutely nailed this once again. There’s just a such massive sense of satisfaction to feel when you successfully pull off an assassination and complete a level without any problems. Thankfully you can also save and load whenever you want so if you mess up in a level, you can simply reload your save. The game runs incredibly smoothly on PC too and that’s always a plus point in our books.

Final Verdict

Overall, Hitman 3 is a title that comes highly recommended from us. Despite only having six levels, there’s enough re-playability here to keep you entertained for hours and hours on end. The formula established by Hitman (2016) is still as present as ever, but it’s been refined and integrated into a fresh tale that keeps you coming back for more. Hitman 3 is easily one of 2021’s best games already.