Internships to apply for before the end of February 2021

For those students who graduated their respective tertiary institutions in 2020, trying to find internships in 2021 will prove extremely challenging as the country continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Regardless of an ongoing pandemic, most students cannot afford to be stuck at home and not gaining any kind of work experience.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a number of internships that they can apply for throughout February, and hopefully find a way into their desired industry for the new year.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange – 5th February

The JSE is looking for unemployed graduates as part of its Human Resources Internship Programme for 2021. You will need a Matric certificate, as well as a tertiary qualification in human resources in order to apply. There is also a requirement of sort of experience in co-ordinating or planning.

This is a fixed-term internship, but the length and renumeration can both be negotiated. For more details, applications an be made at the JSE online portal here.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality – 5th February

This internship, which is situated in Himeville in KwaZulu-Natal is looking for two finance interns to take as part of its 2021 programme. An annual salary of R75 000 is being offered, with a Matric certificate, tertiary qualification in commerce or another relevant field, along with good communication skills have been outlined as requirements.

Certified copies of your ID, qualifications, as well as a CV will need to be added to the application, which all needs to be emailed to the following address before the closing date – applications[at]ndz[dot]za.

South African Human Rights Commission – 5th February

The SAHRC is looking for two unemployed graduates to take part in its internal audit internship for 2021. The location of the internship is in Braamfontein, with a tertiary qualification in internal auditing, as well as an understanding of practices therein required. Applicants will also need to be fully computer literate and know how to use Microsoft Office tools.

This internship is six months long, where a monthly stipend of R7 332.02 will be paid. Applications can be sent to recruitment[at]sahrc[dot]org[za].

Magareng Local Municipality – 8th February

Specifically for unemployed finance graduates in the Northern Cape, the Magareng Local Municipality is looking for two candidates, with the internship lasting for a period of two years and offering an annual salary of R100 000. Naturally a teritiary qualification in financial management accounting or economics will be required to apply.

Applications must be sent via post, with The Human Resources Manager: Eddie Thobe, Magareng Municipality, P.O Box 10, Warrenton, Northern Cape, 8530 listed as the postage details.

National School of Government – 12th February

The NSG is looking for an undetermined number of graduates to apply for its 2021 internship programme. No specific degree has been outlined, but requirements vary from an understanding of digital communication and social media for one position, then graphic design for another and finally computer science of IT for the third.

Different levels of tertiary qualification will also determine the monthly stipends for this internship, with a National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree netting R6 083.70 monthly, and a Master’s Degree earning R7 510.65 monthly.

Application forms (PDF) can be downloaded here, and must be posted (delivery address found on application form).

Jacaranda FM – 12th February

The South African radio station is looking to take on interns for a 12-month long programme at its Midrand offices. A love of radio is essential and you’ll be splitting time between Jacaranda FM and Voice of Wits.

A basic stipend has been detailed, but no precise figure listed. Any relevant tertiary institution qualification of some kind has been noted, along with computer literacy, driver’s licence and command of both English and Afrikaans as requirements.

Applications can be sent to shoeshoe[dot]qhu[at]wits[dot]ac[dot]za.

South African Police Service – 19th February

SAPS is looking to take on as many as 80 interns in 2021, with positions at stations across the country on offer as part of its Workplace Integrated Learning programme, so there is very much an HR, administration and criminology focus for these. As such, relevant tertiary qualifications in those fields will be required.

You can view the full listing of posts per station here, but applicants are only allowed to apply for a maximum of three positions. These internships are for 12 months, but no detail on stipends or renumeration have been detailed.

Globaltrack – 26th February

Globaltrack has a IT support intern position available at its Sandton offices. You do not have to hold a qualification, but do need to be studying towards a relevant qualification in order to apply, along with having an understanding of the Google and Microsoft online ecosystems, as well as know how to troubleshoot system or network issues.

No precise details on the length of the internship have been disclosed, nor indeed the renumeration, but more details can be found here.

[Image – Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash]