Netflix is looking at turning the Wallstreetbets saga into a movie

GeneralNews
February 2, 2021
2 min read
As the people’s war with Wall Street wages on, a few folks at Netflix are eyeing the potential of the saga to be turned into a film, according to a report from Deadline.

There’s also a book coming, but let’s take a look at the film first.

According to the aforementioned Deadline report, Mark Boal (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) is in negotiations to write the film. Meanwhile star of To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You and the upcoming Black Adam, Noah Centineo is said to have a major role in the film.

Now, we don’t know what direction this film will take should it become a reality. According to Deadline’s sources it reports that the film will use the GameStop and Wallstreetsbets saga to tell a story about the power of movements formed on social media.

While the ongoing battle with Wall Street is interesting but we’d be amiss not to point out that The Big Short covers much of the same material.

Then, the aforementioned book.

New York Times best selling author Ben Mezrich who has turned many incredible real-life stories into books, reportedly has rights to write The Antisocial Network which focuses on the events that unfolded over on Reddit in the last few weeks.

Even more bizarre is that MGM has acquired the rights to turn this unpublished book into a movie.

While we suspected that this saga would be turned into a movie, we didn’t expect that to happen as quickly as it did.

If you’re still confused about the entire situation involving a sub-Reddit that has seen hedge funds lose billions check out our summation of last week’s events and then take a listen to last week’s edition of the Africast.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
