Nike’s Go FlyEase are its first shoes that you can put on hands-free

Over the past few years, Nike has been looking for innovative ways to help people with physical disabilities put on shoes. The company’s latest innovation is something it calls Go FlyEase, and this shoe is designed to be slipped on and off hands-free.

This is not to be confused with a slipper, however, with the Go FlyEase featuring a hinged design and tensioner in order to encase and unfurl the shoe when you want to take them on or off.

“Behind the shoe’s smooth motion is a bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states,” explains a press release regarding its announcement.