Nike’s Go FlyEase are its first shoes that you can put on hands-free

Over the past few years, Nike has been looking for innovative ways to help people with physical disabilities put on shoes. The company’s latest innovation is something it calls Go FlyEase, and this shoe is designed to be slipped on and off hands-free.
This is not to be confused with a slipper, however, with the Go FlyEase featuring a hinged design and tensioner in order to encase and unfurl the shoe when you want to take them on or off.
“Behind the shoe’s smooth motion is a bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states,” explains a press release regarding its announcement.
“This duality allows another signature detail: the Nike GO FlyEase tensioner. The tensioner’s unique flexibility super-charges an action many might take for granted (kicking-off a shoe) and completely reimagines this movement as basis for accessible and empowering design,” it adds.
It still remains to be seen if this new shoe is more gimmick than true innovation, as well as what kind of person would actually buy it. Our immediate thought is a hipster who keeps an “Asian” household, but let’s see how the general public reacts in the coming months.
There’s no price, availability or indeed product listing of the Go FlyEase on Nike’s website yet, so it will be interesting to see how much the Oregon-based company will be charging for this innovation.
To find out more about its design, hit play on the video below where Nike’s team will explain further.