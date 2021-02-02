Generic selectors
OneDayOnly prioritises alcohol delivery following President’s easing of restrictions

GeneralNews
February 2, 2021
2 min read
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions under adjusted level 3 lockdown. Key among them was the sale of alcohol being allowed once again, with it permitted during the week from Monday morning until Thursday afternoon. On the back of the news, ecommerce platform OneDayOnly is focusing on its ability to deliver orders for alcohol to customers across the country in a timely fashion.

To that end, the site confirms that customers can expect deliveries to occur within a five to 10 day time frame, dependant on stock availability of course.

The company says it has learned from previous lockdowns, and its procurement team has been working with liquor suppliers ahead of last night’s presidential address.

“You may have seen communication about #supportinglocal and the #SaveSAwine initiative where we’ve stayed committed to local producers and distilleries and kept processing orders for our suppliers to help keep their financial heads above water,” notes Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly.

“With the announcement of another update address from our President this evening, our buying team have been working throughout the day setting up tomorrow’s store with new brands like Leopard’s Leap, Devil’s Peak and Lourensford which we are offering at up to 35% discount,” she adds.

With South Africa dependant on its liquor industry, and wine in particular, OneDayOnly is hoping South Africans will support local businesses in their efforts to remain afloat given the chaos that alcohol bans and lockdowns have caused since March last year.

“For those who supported local through our platform throughout the alcohol ban, you’ll be pleased to know that our suppliers are dedicated to prioritising their deliveries within a 5-10 working day delivery timeframe and of course, adhering to the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions,” concludes Laurian.

[Image – Photo by Adam Wilson on Unsplash]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.
