Resident Evil dev thanks fans for the love of 2.9 metre tall Lady Dimitrescu

Ever since the reveal of Resident Evil Village, the internet has been enamoured with the impossibly tall Lady Dimitrescu, something that its developers have noticed and have now commented on.

The official Resident Evil Twitter account has recently posted a message from Art Director Tomonori Takano thanking fans for their involvement and saying that “Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear”.

Before we get to the message itself one of the most interesting titbits revealed in it is the approximate height of this character: 2.9 metres, or nine feet six inches. Now this is prefaced by the fact that this figure includes her heels and now famous large hat.

To put that measurement into perspective here’s some heights of other famously tall people from the real world:

Robert Wadlow (the tallest human ever): 2.72 metres

Sultan Kösen (tallest living human): 2.51 metres

Yao Ming: 2.29 metres

André the Giant: 2.24 metres

Shaquille O’Neal: 2.16 metres

It seems that Lady Dimitrescu is taller than the tallest ever human as she appears in the game which will frighten many and arouse many others, but let’s not get into that right now.

“Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy. These bewitching, vampiric characters are relentless in their pursuit of Ethan, and I can’t wait for you to meet them yourselves when you enter Castle Dimitrescu in May,” Takano writes.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for release on 7th May 2021. Those on PlayStation 5 can experience the setting early with the Maiden demo available now.

As alluded to earlier aside from the general positive reception to the character and the usual fan art there’s a lot of porn going around focused on Lady Dimitrescu. Many are of the opinion that this character was designed this way intentionally to create excitement for the game and, if that’s the case, all we can say is that the Art Director and his team have been very successfully.

“I wanted to use this opportunity to publicly reflect on the outpouring of positivity we’ve received from the fans on our latest announcement. As a representative of the development team, thank you to all the fans who continue to follow us,” Takano concludes.