Tshimologong Precinct seeks interns for software learnership

February 2, 2021
The Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct – or just Tshimologong Precinct for short – has put out the call for interns to partake in a learnership programme based on software.

“Commencing on 1 March 2021 and running for eight months on a full-time basis, the programme will cover Python basics followed by learning testing fundamentals and theory. Interns will learn how testing has evolved from supporting traditional waterfall approach, to Agile and now Dev-Ops. Lastly, interns will do their practical work using industry-leading tools to do performance testing as well as automate functional testing,” reads a press release sent to us.

Software testing is the main focus of this programme as it’s been identified by Tshimologong Precinct, the Department of e-Gov and IT Ecology as a sore spot in the local talent pool which was made worse by the pandemic. 

On top of this the world of programming continues to be a rock solid career path in South Africa with so few candidates to fit the positions open. We’ve seen reports time and time again from marketplaces, job portals and other sources saying that local companies are looking to hire developers. Because of this this Tshimologong Precinct programme looks to give recent graduates a good start in that direction.

“Tshimologong, e-Gov and IT Ecology are committed to growing tech skills in South Africa through these skills development programmes. We are fighting to inshore jobs so that we can create employment locally and grow our economy”, writes CEO of Tshimologong Precinct, Lesley Donna Williams.

Aside from what is on offer officially through the programme the physical space of the Tshimologong Precinct is a perfect place to meet others in the field from both private business and the government. While this may be limited by COVID-19 and lockdown regulations, it’s a factor potential applicants should think about. And yes, we know everyone uses the word all the time, but you have to do some all important networking, and this is the perfect place for it.

If you’d like to be involved in this programme calls for applicants closes on 18th February. To apply send an email with your CV and a letter of motivation to internship[at]tshimologong[dot]joburg.

Clinton Matos

