Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages

COVID-19 in South Africa: 3rd February 2021

GeneralNews
February 3, 2021
4 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

This week the country was somewhat buoyed by the fact that the first batch of vaccine had arrived on our shores, along with level 3 restrictions easing and continued decrease in the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa.

Looking at the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we are far from out of the woods yet, but some of the statistics are promising given the chaos that the second wave wrought during the festive period. To that end, 2 649 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total to date now sitting at 1 458 958.

The number of recoveries is now 1 318 504, translating to a recovery rate of 90 percent, which it has not been for quite some time.

While those are all positives, the number of new daily fatalities is still cause for serious concern. This as 547 new fatalities were recorded, with KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo accounting for the most at 143 and 143 respectively. It should be noted, however, that Limpopo’s figures increased as a result of a retrospective audit in which new deaths were added.

Regardless, any fatalities are regrettable, and now the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has been pushed to 44 946.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 270 073 245 360 24 713 10 380
Eastern Cape 192 182 178 949 13 233 10 781
Northern Cape 32 072 27 699 2 859 586
Free State 76 613 64 877 11 736 2 762
KwaZulu-Natal 316 780 264 678 52 102 8 731
North West 57 408 48 960 8 448 966
Mpumalanga 65 649 61 224 4 425 997
Gauteng 389 841 372 887 16 954 8 340
Limpopo 58 340 53 870 4 470 1 403
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 458 958 1 318 504 140 454 44 946

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA