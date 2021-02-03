COVID-19 in South Africa: 3rd February 2021

This week the country was somewhat buoyed by the fact that the first batch of vaccine had arrived on our shores, along with level 3 restrictions easing and continued decrease in the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa.

Looking at the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we are far from out of the woods yet, but some of the statistics are promising given the chaos that the second wave wrought during the festive period. To that end, 2 649 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total to date now sitting at 1 458 958.

The number of recoveries is now 1 318 504, translating to a recovery rate of 90 percent, which it has not been for quite some time.

While those are all positives, the number of new daily fatalities is still cause for serious concern. This as 547 new fatalities were recorded, with KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo accounting for the most at 143 and 143 respectively. It should be noted, however, that Limpopo’s figures increased as a result of a retrospective audit in which new deaths were added.

Regardless, any fatalities are regrettable, and now the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has been pushed to 44 946.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 270 073 245 360 24 713 10 380 Eastern Cape 192 182 178 949 13 233 10 781 Northern Cape 32 072 27 699 2 859 586 Free State 76 613 64 877 11 736 2 762 KwaZulu-Natal 316 780 264 678 52 102 8 731 North West 57 408 48 960 8 448 966 Mpumalanga 65 649 61 224 4 425 997 Gauteng 389 841 372 887 16 954 8 340 Limpopo 58 340 53 870 4 470 1 403 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 458 958 1 318 504 140 454 44 946

