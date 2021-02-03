Destiny 2’s next season introduces us to Empress Caiatl

Just a few months back the location of Destiny 2’s first Raid, The Leviathan was put into the Destiny Content Vault. If you thought that meant we wouldn’t see Emperor Calus and the Cabal again, think again.

The Emperor’s daughter, Caiatl, is the focus of the forthcoming Season of the Chosen. Check out the trailer below.

Long time players will note that this is not the first mention of Caiatl in Destiny 2. The Empress was the subject of a lore entry for the Season of the Worthy/Guardian Games Exotic weapon Heir Apparent.

From that lore entry we can see that Caiatl is not to be trifled with and the trailer really helps to hammer that point home.

Onward to the content.

First up is the introduction of the H.E.L.M, a new Vanguard staging ground which is by all accounts a return to the Tower players will recognise from the original Destiny game. There have been whispers of a return to that Tower since Beyond Light’s release and it seems we will finally get some new digs on 9th February.

The seasonal activity for Season of the Chosen is Battlegrounds. This appears to be a three-player matchmade activity that sees you slaughtering Cabal in droves. It looks like a horde mode but we will have to wait to see what this activity is about.

The big ticket items for the forthcoming season are new Strikes. Well, one new Strike. Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R return from Destiny while Proving Grounds is a new Strike that season pass owners will get early access to.

Umbral Engrams from Season of Arrivals return along with the Prismatic Recaster and Focused Umbral Engrams. These Engrams allow players to target specific loot they want.

Bungie is adding a total of 25 new weapons and, given what we already know, we can get a sense of what we can expect.

We know for a fact that four weapons from the Moon and four weapons from the Dreaming City are being re-issued with new perk pools. That leaves 17 new weapons which include Exotics. There are two Exotics coming in Season of the Chosen and seasonal weapons, of which there are four featured on the seasonal webpage.

That leaves us with 11 new weapons that will include the new Ritual and Trials of Osiris weapons.

Is this enough to give players reason to return to Destiny 2? It depends on the weapon archetypes and the perk pools available but we’re concerned this isn’t enough fire power to replace the weapons being sunset next season.

Elsewhere in the season, Guardian Games makes a return and we hope that Bungie isn’t going to make us grind out endless bounties again.

For Beyond Light owners who are growing weary of Stasis, new Stasis Aspect quests will become available next season. These aspects add new functionality to your icy powers and we’re curious to see how they break impact the game.

Finally, right at the end of the trailer we catch a glimpse of a Cabal ship in deep space with Osiris saying “There’s no light here”.

With the season following Season of the Chosen set to be the build up to The Witch Queen, those few seconds sent our theory crafting into overdrive. Has Osiris found Savathûn? Has the light-less Guardian been corrupted?

We have so many questions but we’re going to have to wait just like everybody else to get answers.