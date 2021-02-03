Greyhound and Citiliner discontinue services on 14th February

Following 37 years of operating in South Africa, Greyhound and its subsidiary, Citiliner, will complete its final trips on 14th February.

Greyhound claims to transport 804 293 passengers over a combined 25 million kilometres each year. Importantly, Greyhound and Citiliner reach areas that are not accessible by plane meaning that it serves as a cost effective means of transport for South Africans looking to travel over the holiday periods.

While rail is still a means of transport, it’s often tourists who take long distance trips.

Greyhound delivered the news via a tweet informing customers that those who have tickets booked for after 14th February, can contact the company for a refund.

Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO — Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021

Unfortunately as of time of writing we don’t know why Greyhound and Citiliner have been forced to close its operations.

We do however suspect that decreased travel due to lockdown restrictions may have had a part to play in the shut down but even this is pure speculation on our part.

On social media, South Africans have reacted with shock and sadness.

Unfortunately unlike SAA it doesn’t seem as if Greyhound will be receiving a bailout and those travellers will have to turn to other bus companies after 14th February.

