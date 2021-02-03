Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages

Greyhound and Citiliner discontinue services on 14th February

GeneralNews
February 3, 2021
1 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Following 37 years of operating in South Africa, Greyhound and its subsidiary, Citiliner, will complete its final trips on 14th February.

Greyhound claims to transport 804 293 passengers over a combined 25 million kilometres each year. Importantly, Greyhound and Citiliner reach areas that are not accessible by plane meaning that it serves as a cost effective means of transport for South Africans looking to travel over the holiday periods.

While rail is still a means of transport, it’s often tourists who take long distance trips.

Greyhound delivered the news via a tweet informing customers that those who have tickets booked for after 14th February, can contact the company for a refund.

Unfortunately as of time of writing we don’t know why Greyhound and Citiliner have been forced to close its operations.

We do however suspect that decreased travel due to lockdown restrictions may have had a part to play in the shut down but even this is pure speculation on our part.

On social media, South Africans have reacted with shock and sadness.

Unfortunately unlike SAA it doesn’t seem as if Greyhound will be receiving a bailout and those travellers will have to turn to other bus companies after 14th February.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA