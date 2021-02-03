Ryan Coogler signed for Black Panther series on Disney+

The future of the Africa’s slice of the MCU, Wakanda and Black Panther, has received a shot in the arm as Disney has announced that Ryan Coogler and his company has entered into a five year deal to create a spinoff TV series on the Disney+ streaming service.

Coogler, of course, is the director of the Black Panther movie, but this new Disney deal goes further than that.

“The Walt Disney Company announced today that it has entered into a five-year overall exclusive television deal with writer-director-producer Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks,” reads the announcement.

“[Coogler] is currently at work on the [Black Panther] sequel, will develop new television series, which includes one based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. The deal also enables Proximity to develop television for other divisions of the Company.”

Reading between the lines it seems that the director and Proximity Media will be doing more than just a Black Panther spinoff. The future of the MCU is now deeply ingrained in series instead of movies with WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier & Loki now making up phase four of the universe. We could see the director working on more Marvel shows or something else entirely. Disney is a big company so keep your eyes peeled as precious few details have been revealed so far.

“We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” says Coogler, speaking on behalf of himself and Proximity Media.

The future of the characters and locales created in 2018’s Black Panther has been in a state of limbo following the passing of its main actor Chadwick Boseman last year, so it’s good to know that Marvel, Disney and Coogler will all be returning to Wakanda in the future. Black Panther has become a cultural phenomenon which means a lot to millions of people the world over, but it remains to be seen how the story can progress without Boseman.