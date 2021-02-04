Bang & Olufsen’s modular portable speaker is designed to last you a lifetime

We are big fans of Bang & Olufsen here at Hypertext. The company’s audio hardware is often expensive, but you also get what you pay for. There’s also the fact that it is Scandinavian in origin, so the design is spot on. While the company’s latest offering, the BeoSound Level portable speaker costs a pretty penny at €1 499 (~R26 932), it also features an intriguing modular design.

The intention behind this version of modular design is not simply to hot swap covers, but rather to extend the lifespan of the hardware itself thanks to replaceable parts that are easy to interchange or repair.

So what makes it so modular? Well the BeoSound Level features a replaceable streaming module, which has been futureproofed to some extent with enough processing power and connectivity functionality to last a few updates, according to Bang & Olufsen.

This new modular element is also something that the company aims to introduce in more of its products, so the BeoSound Level will hopefully not be the only offering we see with this capability. The design will also assist owners in replacing elements like batteries, should you be a keen DIY-er.

It remains to be seen if the “decades of great sound experiences” will indeed be made available thanks to this modular design, but as we have found with the likes of the Motorola Z smartphone, keying into one design for that long can also have its limitations.

Outside of the modular punting from Bang & Olufsen, this looks to be an impressive portable speaker, which features both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to support AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Google Cast. It can also offer 190-degree or 360-degree sound depending on whether it is placed flat or on its side, along with being IP54-rated dust and splash resistant.

Other notable elements include a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 16 hours of battery life from a full charge, along with a five speaker array that can muster up to 79dB of bass and 96dB of mid-range of mid-range sound.

We have not seen the BeoSound Level appear on the local B&O site just yet, so it is unclear how much it will cost you in SA for now.