Competition Commission approves Gijima acquisition of T-Systems SA

In October of last year Gijima announced its plans to acquire T-Systems South Africa. Said acquisition was pending approval from the Competition Commission and now that approval has been given, which means Gijima has bolstered its offerings, reach and relationships within the local and international ICT spheres.

“The Competition Commission approved the acquisition on the 2nd of February 2021, anchoring Gijima as the largest Black-owned ICT company, with level 1 AAA+ B-BBEE status in South Africa,” explains a press release regarding the acquisition.

“This game changing deal will enable Gijima to have access to international IP, TSSA’s global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centre (SOC), certificates, expertise and best practices. Further, the acquisition of T- Systems business includes about 500 highly skilled staff members and a Tier 3 Data Center which will enhance Gijima to be the Prominent mainframe & IT Data Services giant in Africa. These services will now be coupled with Gijima’s existing cloud computing and digitalization offerings. Gijima’s current and newly acquired clients are guaranteed to receive the best class service delivery, business efficiencies while securing numerous jobs from the impact of COVID-19,” it adds.

This acquisition seemingly makes the company one of the top players within the ICT sphere, which makes it highly interesting as to what its next course of action will be once all the I’s have been dotted and the T’s crossed. It looks like the company is remaining tight lipped on that front, but clearly has big ambitions now that its reach and influence have increased significantly.

“The synergetic nature of this deal, at a time when ICT is playing a major role in the new normal ushered by COVID-19, puts Gijima at the forefront of the digital era, fully empowered to deliver world-class services and solutions in cloud enablement, AI, Cybersecurity, IOT and innovative digitalization transformation. We are further encouraged and thankful to Deutsche Telekom for having concluded the historic sale to a 100% Black owned and managed company that enhances transformation in our country,” adds Gijima Group chief executive, Maphum Nxumalo.

“The amalgamation of the two companies will result in creating the best Information and Communication Technology service provider in South Africa. The merger will place Gijima in a position to provide top-class services, target a larger market and create opportunity for strategic growth and innovation,” concludes the press release.

As such we’ll need to watch this space as to what Gijima plans to do.