COVID-19 in South Africa: 4th February 2021

February 4, 2021
In seven weeks time, it will have marked a year since the country first went into lockdown. While we have had to persevere through two waves of infections, COVID-19 in South Africa is still far from over. This as the total number of infections to date now totals 1 463 016, with 4 058 new cases being reported over the past 24 hours.

The number of new daily infections may be on the decrease, but of growing concern is the continued high number of new fatalities. This as 398 deaths have been added to the country’s total of 45 344. Once again, KwaZulu-Natal accounts for the largest amount at 138, as the National Department of Health (NDoH) struggles to limit the number of lost lives in the region.

It serves as a stark reminder that while lockdown restrictions have been eased this week, South Africa is no less vulnerable.

Looking at some of the other figures in the latest report from the NDoH, the number of recoveries sits at 1 323 680, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.5 percent, symboling a continued incremental increase this week.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 270 692 246 800 23 892 10 447
Eastern Cape 192 330 178 949 13 381 10 827
Northern Cape 32 184 27 699 2 859 595
Free State 76 827 65 169 11 658 2 774
KwaZulu-Natal 317 824 266 907 50 917 8 869
North West 57 648 48 960 8 688 966
Mpumalanga 66 048 61 459 4 589 1 018
Gauteng 390 890 373 726 17 164 8 437
Limpopo 58 573 54 011 4 562 1 411
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 463 016 1 323 680 139 336 45 344

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash]

Tags:

