Golden Globe Nominations 2021: What you can stream and where

The Golden Globe nominations for 2021 have been announced and streaming service Netflix has earned a few more nods than we were expecting.

Netflix Originals such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom litter the nominations which is great to see. Perhaps Hollywood is capable of changing.

For a full list of nominations head here.

But Netflix isn’t the only streaming service where you can catch Golden Globe nominated movies and series. So today we bring you a list of where you can stream some of the content nominated for a Golden Globe award.

For this list we will only be considering content available to stream in South Africa and we won’t take into account whether the content is available to stream on a platform but in a territory outside of South Africa.

That means we will be looking at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Showmax and Apple TV+.

Without further ado, here is the Golden Globe nominated content you can stream right now.

Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Amazon Prime Video

The Prom – Netflix

Hillbilly Elegy – Netflix

Mank – Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix

One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video

I Care a Lot – Netflix

Sound of Metal – Amazon Prime Video

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix

Over the Moon – Netflix

Pieces of a Woman – Netflix

Wolfwalkers – Apple TV+

The Midnight Sky – Netflix

On the Rocks – Apple TV+

News of the World – Netflix

Series

Schitt’s Creek – Netflix

Emily in Paris – Netflix

Ozark – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

Better Call Saul – Netflix

Perry Mason – Showmax

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Hunters – Amazon Prime Video

Unorthodox – Netflix

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Lovecraft Country – Showmax

Ratched – Netflix

The Comey Rule – Showmax

The Good Lord Bird – Showmax

I Know This Much Is True – Showmax

Hollywood – Netflix

The Undoing – Showmax

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]