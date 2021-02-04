Generic selectors
Golden Globe Nominations 2021: What you can stream and where

February 4, 2021
The Golden Globe nominations for 2021 have been announced and streaming service Netflix has earned a few more nods than we were expecting.

Netflix Originals such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom litter the nominations which is great to see. Perhaps Hollywood is capable of changing.

For a full list of nominations head here.

But Netflix isn’t the only streaming service where you can catch Golden Globe nominated movies and series. So today we bring you a list of where you can stream some of the content nominated for a Golden Globe award.

For this list we will only be considering content available to stream in South Africa and we won’t take into account whether the content is available to stream on a platform but in a territory outside of South Africa.

That means we will be looking at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Showmax and Apple TV+.

Without further ado, here is the Golden Globe nominated content you can stream right now.

Movies

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Amazon Prime Video
  • The Prom – Netflix
  • Hillbilly Elegy – Netflix
  • Mank – Netflix
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix
  • One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video
  • I Care a Lot – Netflix
  • Sound of Metal – Amazon Prime Video
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix
  • Over the Moon – Netflix
  • Pieces of a Woman – Netflix
  • Wolfwalkers – Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Sky – Netflix
  • On the Rocks – Apple TV+
  • News of the World – Netflix

Series

  • Schitt’s Creek – Netflix
  • Emily in Paris – Netflix
  • Ozark – Netflix
  • The Crown – Netflix
  • Better Call Saul – Netflix
  • Perry Mason – Showmax
  • Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
  • Hunters – Amazon Prime Video
  • Unorthodox – Netflix
  • The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
  • Lovecraft Country – Showmax
  • Ratched – Netflix
  • The Comey Rule – Showmax
  • The Good Lord Bird – Showmax
  • I Know This Much Is True – Showmax
  • Hollywood – Netflix
  • The Undoing – Showmax

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
