MediaTek Helio G95 promises improved performance for gaming

There’s a new chip on the way from MediaTek and if you’re interested in gaming on your smartphone, then what the firm is promising is very intriguing.

The chip in question is the Helio G95 and according to MediaTek it has been designed with gaming in mind.

The chip itself sports a Cortex-A76 CPU running at 2.05GHz along with a Mali G76 GPU running at up to 900MHz.

While that’s pretty normal as far as chipset designs go, MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming Technology is where the firm is tweaking performance to give gamers the best experience.

This tech optimises processes in four of what MediaTek calls “engines”. These engines cover networking, improved touch controls, better management of available resources and improving picture quality.

Through the optimisation of these engines in real-time, MediaTek says that gamers will enjoy “seamless gameplay and a better user experience”.

Whether these tweaks will ultimately improve gaming on smartphones is something we can’t comment on without having a device in front of us. With that having been said, the HyperEngine Gaming Technology looks promising on paper. Gaming can become very resource intensive and the HyperEngine Gaming Technology looks to free up performance while you’re gaming.

Of course, smartphones have many uses and buying a smartphone specifically for gaming isn’t something folks do right now, at least not in our sphere of influence.

As such the Helio G95 also sports improved multi-camera support. Smartphone makers can now use up to four camera in their devices and the G95 sports an AI processing unit.

“The chip is also equipped with an ultra-low power, HDR10 standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time. Other features include always-on DSP [digital signal processing] that supports dual wake-up word detection, ensuring seamless concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The ultra-low power DSP minimises power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants,” MediaTek highlighted in a press release.

As for connectivity, the Helio G95 supports 4G though Mediatek also highlighted its Dimensity range for flagship smartphones which support 5G connectivity.

The Dimensity range now features the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 chips.

These chips feature the HyperEngine Gaming Technology, support for 4K HDR recording as well as integrated 5G modems. The Dimensity 1200 also boasts a peak speed of 3GHz which is mightily impressive.

“MediaTek is currently collaborating with MTN and Vodacom South Africa who have plans to accelerate the deployment of their 5G Networks. In parallel to 5G Network deployment and testing we will need to make the terminals ready by bringing our Dimensity 5G series for premium and flagship Smartphones and our T750 5G modems for a much faster mobile and fixed broadband access,” director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa Rami Osman, said in a statement.

This statement is very promising as MediaTek chips often make their way into smartphones that are more affordable. This could lead to a better spread of affordable 5G-enabled smartphones but we’ll have to wait for devices to see if that is the case.

While the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 chips are aimed at flag-ship smartphones, perhaps working with MTN and Vodacom may push 5G-technology into more affordable chips and ultimately, more affordable devices.

For now, we are awaiting Helio G95 powered smartphones. Perhaps 2021 will be the year mobile gaming finally hooks us.