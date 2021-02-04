Slay the Spire arrives on Android for R174.99

Slay the Spire, the deck building roguelike that has enjoyed popularity on other hardware, has now made its way to Android giving players the opportunity to get runs in just about anywhere.

Worth noting here, right at the top of things, is the price. Slay the Spire isn’t some free game packed with ads and microtransactions, it’s a port of the full fat game that is a traditional buy once arrangement that gets you access to all the content. On the Google Play Store for Android it costs R174.99.

Slay the Spire is available on most platforms with a breakdown of their local pricing below. All the listed stores, which the exception of GOG, have South African pricing. Also worth noting here is that the console versions are much more expensive, and you can access the game through Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox consoles and PC.

Steam (PC): R150

GOG (PC): $24.99 ≈ R373

PlayStation Store (PS4): R399

Microsoft Store (Xbox One): R419

Microsoft Store (PC): R419, currently discounted to R335.20

Nintendo eShop (Switch): R399

Google Play Store (Android): R174.99

If you’re new to the game you can expect a few dozen, if not a few hundred hours of play if you want to get everything done. This mobile port has parity with the other versions so you can look forward to playing with more than 350 cards across four distinct characters, 200+ items and more. There’s also daily climbs to entice you to pick it up every day, and a custom mode so you can set the parameters of how you play.

We played Slay the Spire on PC when it left Early Access and we had a great time. There’s a reason many people consider this one of the best games ever made in both the roguelike and single player deck building genres.

If you’re interested in this kind of game we highly recommend giving it a try and Android is the best place to do it. Not only does the interface translate nicely to touch controls, but it’s also the second cheapest platform to buy the game after Steam.