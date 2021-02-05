Biden’s Commerce secretary nominee in no hurry to remove Huawei from Entity List

One of the many international incidents during the Trump presidency was the trade war between the United States and China, with Huawei one of the casualties as the technology firm was placed on the Entity List barring any US companies from selling to it.

The result saw Huawei lose access to the Google ecosystem on new phones, and it left unknown as to when it would be removed. We had thought that a change in the presidency would result in the removal, but as it turns out, Huawei could remain on the Entity List if the latest comments from Biden’s Department of Commerce secretary nominee are to be believed.

The nominee, Gina Raimondo, confirmed her position on the matter while answering questions from Senate Republicans, Bloomberg reports.

“We urge those Senators who have a history of calling for Huawei to remain on the Entity List to stick to their principles and place a hold on Ms. Raimondo’s confirmation until the Biden Administration clarifies their intentions for Huawei and on export control policies for a country that is carrying out genocide and threatening our national security,” the Republicans outlined.

Naturally the Senate Republicans want to hold the line as far as the Entity List is concerned, and it looks like Raimondo agrees.

“I understand that parties are placed on the Entity List and the Military End User List generally because they pose a risk to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests,” the former Rhode Island governor noted. “I currently have no reason to believe that entities on those lists should not be there. If confirmed, I look forward to a briefing on these entities and others of concern,” she added.

While little to no evidence has been publicly disclosed as to Huawei’s potential threat to US security, it appears as if Republicans want Raimondo to tow the line. If, for example, Huawei were to be removed from the list, it would thrown into question all other companies listed too.

With Raimondo not stating a hard yes or no on Huawei’s status, the Chinese company could remain on the list for some time while the Biden administration tackles other priorities, such as COVID-19 and relationships with other countries and organisations tarnished by the Trump administration.

[Image – Photo by Doruk Bayram on Unsplash]