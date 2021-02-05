COVID-19 in South Africa: 5th February 2021

Another weekend approaches under adjusted level 3 lockdown as COVID-19 in South Africa continues to dictate our lives. The number of new daily infections has decreased since the height of the second wave in December, but not enough for a lower level of lockdown.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the current state of affairs shows no real signs of changing, despite the arrival of the first batch of vaccines this week.

To that end, 3 751 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to date to 1 466 767. The other key figure sees 1 327 186 recoveries also being recorded, with the recovery rate remaining at a steady 90.5 percent. Testing has also been steadily ramping up in recent months, with more than 8.4 million having been conducted to date.

Unfortunately, however, 261 new fatalities were also recorded over the past 24 hours. While this is down from a few weeks ago, a number of provinces remain danger zones in terms of deaths, with Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape suffering in particular. The result is that the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa is now 45 605.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 271 187 248 068 23 119 10 488 Eastern Cape 192 467 178 949 13 518 10 871 Northern Cape 32 302 28 163 2 859 597 Free State 76 997 65 440 11 557 2 786 KwaZulu-Natal 318 797 267 856 50 941 8 925 North West 57 911 48 960 8 951 1 008 Mpumalanga 66 350 61 546 4 804 1 018 Gauteng 391 798 374 193 17 605 8 490 Limpopo 58 958 54 011 4 947 1 422 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 466 767 1 327 186 139 581 45 605

