[UPDATED]Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding for the weekend

UPDATE: 10:26 05/02/2021

With the prospect of loadshedding happening all weekend, Eskom has shared a few details regarding why power cuts have to happen.

“The loadshedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi Power Station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in Lephalale area last night. The area experienced 65mm of rain, which added to the constraints caused by the heavy rains due to cyclone storm Eloise over the past two weeks,” the utility wrote.

#POWERALERT1 Eskom to implement Stage 2 #loadshedding from 12:00 until Sunday at 23:00 pic.twitter.com/MhRsOPymUO — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021

Further to the rain hampering coal delivery, there also appears to be a problem with capacity. As much as 4 114MW is out due to planned maintenance while 15 739MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

Loadshedding will reportedly be suspended at 23:00 on Sunday evening.

Original story

Charge up your smartphone, tablet, notebook and other electronics you’ve been using to keep yourself occupied when the lights go out because loadshedding is back.

In a tweet on Friday morning Eskom said that it regrets to inform South Africans that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm on Friday until Sunday evening.

Unfortunately this is all the information we have at time of writing, but when we have more information we will be sure to update this story.

The announcement that loadshedding is making a return is a bit of a shock, as according to a power alert on Thursday evening, the electricity grid was stable.

With that having been said, inclement weather throughout South Africa over the last week has likely negatively impacted Eskom’s ability to keep generating capacity chugging along.

As always be sure to check your loadshedding schedules online here or download the EskomSePush app for iOS and Android.

