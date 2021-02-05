Hyundai-Kia rumoured to be working with Apple on the Apple Car

Right at the start of the year, Korean automaker Kia used an army of drones to show off its new logo. It was a really spectacular show that featured drones, pyrotechnics and pyrotechnics on drones.

You can check out a video of the event below.

It’s a bit excessive for a logo unveiling in our opinion but then again, we’re talking about it months later so it served its purpose.

Today, however, there is a rumour doing the rounds that the Hyundai-Kia Motor Group (we’re going to stick with Hyundai-Kia for the sake of brevity) is working with Apple to produce the long rumoured Apple Car.

Sources told CNBC that no agreement has been reached by the companies. However, sources also suggest that a deal is close to being finalised and that Apple branded vehicles will be manufactured at Kia’s assembly plant in the US state of Georgia.

While we don’t generally report on rumours, this one makes a fair bit of sense.

For one, Hyundai-Kia has been on something of a push to acquire companies that could help its autonomous vehicle efforts. Just last year it announced it was working with Aptiv to create autonomous vehicles. Then in December, Hyundai-Kia acquired nightmare-fuel creator Boston Dynamics.

Apple’s car is said to be autonomous as well. An agreement with the firm could help Hyundai-Kia gain valuable insight into the creation and production of an autonomous vehicle. Learnings it could then apply to its own vehicles.

The rumours further state that production of an Apple Car would only begin in 2024, though even that date could be pushed out depending on whether discussions are happening and how quickly an agreement is reached if at all.

This is definitely a rumour worth keeping an eye on, especially as more manufacturers push for autonomous vehicles.