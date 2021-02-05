Serious vulnerability discovered in Chrome, update now

Generally, Google Chrome updates come down automatically but a serious vulnerability discovered in the browser means you’ll want to manually update the browser to insure you’re protected.
Unfortunately we don’t know exactly what the vulnerability is aside from its assigned common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) number and a brief description from Google regarding what the exploit does.
That explanation is as brief as “Heap buffer overflow in V8” and the CVE is CVE-2021-21148.
The reason Google is being so coy is that this vulnerability is in the wild. This means that if Google tells us what the exploit does, cybercriminals and ne’er-do-wells could take advantage of users by exploiting the exploit.
Once enough users have downloaded the latest version of Chrome, we will likely be given more information.
For now, if you’re using Chrome open the browser head to the menu (the three vertical dots at the top right of the desktop browser) and click or tap Help and then click or tap About Chrome. If your browser version is 88.0.4324.150 then you have the latest version of Chrome.
To update we simply typed Update into the menu’s search bar which brings up the Safety Check function. Run that check by clicking or tapping Check Now and the latest version of the browser will be downloaded.
Unfortunately if you’re using a browser that is built on Chromium such as Brave, you will have to wait for an update from the browser’s developers. Despite checking for an update, Brave is still running Chromium 88.0.4324.146.
Looks like we’re using Chrome for the rest of the day.
[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]