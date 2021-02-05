Unisa queries for October/November 2020 exams answered

With 2021 now in its second month Unisa students who still have queries or problems with their October / November 2020 exams can look for help from an official Q&A from the university.

You can find this Q&A here or provided in full below this introduction. This information was actually published by the university in January, but it was recently been shared again on one of the Unisa’s social media pages. This leads us to conclude that, unfortunately, there are still students struggling with proper results months after completing their exams, which is what this information is made to answer.

If the below does not answer your queries, or you have followed the provided steps with no success, there are alternate routes to follow.

Two email addresses have been provided for Unisa in this regard which students can contact: [email protected] to buy your examination script from the university, and [email protected] to apply for a remark. Before writing to these addresses, however, we recommend reading up on Unisa’s ways of managing script purchases and remarks.

We also have a third option for you should all things fail. Recently Unisa appointed a new Dean of Students in doctor Olwethu Sipuka. The new dean has openly said that his Twitter DMs are open if you experience poor service at the school. Unisa is infamous for a lack of communication via email and phone, so this may be a better way to get things done should you have no luck elsewhere.

1. Aegrotats

All students who experienced challenges in completing an October/November 2020 examination were permitted to apply for an aegrotat. Applications for aegrotat exams must be submitted online via myUnisa within 10 days of the date on which the examination should have been written. We received a large number of requests for aegrotat (deferred) examinations that will be written during the January/February 2021 examination period. We are processing these applications and will inform the affected students as soon as possible.

2. Corrupt / inaccessible exam scripts

Some students submitted files that were corrupted/inaccessible. While we endeavoured to access them using various ICT tools, it was not possible to open and mark some of these scripts. In such instances, a mark of 1% was awarded as an indication that the file could not be marked. Students who obtained a mark of 1% due to the submission of a file that could not be accessed will be granted a further assessment opportunity, at no charge, during the January/February 2021 examination period.



3. Students awarded a final mark of 0%

Some students who submitted corrupt/inaccessible scripts were, unfortunately, erroneously awarded a zero mark. We have identified the affected students and they will be granted a further assessment opportunity in January/February 2021. In cases where students were awarded 0% due to suspected misconduct, an independent review was done on the examination scripts and some marks were reinstated. Those marks that remain at 0% will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further review.

4. FI concessions

To qualify for an FI concession, you must have written and failed the module in the last examination, and the examination must have been the first examination opportunity for that module. Since the university grants the FI concession opportunity based on the requirements met by the student, you are not able to apply to the university to be considered for such an assessment opportunity. Students who qualify for the FI concession will be accommodated during the January/February 2021 examination period.