Vincent van Gogh, Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO on the way

LEGO Ideas – the programme that allows fan-made creations to be turned into commercial sets – has released the results from another review round. The two sets that have made it through the internal process are based on Vincent van Gogh and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Let’s start with the former here. The proposed set by Truman Cheng is simply called Vincent van Gogh: The Starry Night and you can view some computer models of the proposed set here. As you may have guessed by the name this turns one of the most famous paintings here into a little 3D diorama that builders can put together themselves. A minifigure of Vincent van Gogh, complete wit paint brush and palette, is included too.

“The set re-imagines the original painting in a 3D scene, with strong emphasis on the artist’s iconic brush strokes and color choice. Various techniques are used to reproduce van Gogh’s beautiful brush work. Clips and brackets form the swirling cloud; plates stack to form the hillsides and bushes; curve parts build up to become the cypress tree,” Cheng writes in the description of the creation.

Cheng’s build managed to beat out a record 35 other sets in this round of the review process. Sets which got the axe included ones based on famous properties such as Community, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Fall Guys and more. Sometimes, with these branded sets, LEGO will not pick the project as acquiring the licence to do so would not be feasible

Next up is Sonic Mania – Green Hill Zone by Viv Grannell. This diorama of the famous Sonic level features, as the biggest build, a one of Doctor Eggman’s / Robotnik’s mechs. There’s also a loop, Sonic himself an an assortment of other smaller builds.

This isn’t the first time that Sonic the Hedgehog appeared in LEGO form. Back in 2016 the hedgehog was made into a Level Pack for the now defunct LEGO Dimensions toys to life game. LEGO Ideas usually doesn’t make sets based on properties that the company has used in the past, so it seems an exception ahs been made here.

It’s worth noting at this point that the user-made representations of the sets you see on this page may not reflect what you can actually buy when LEGO releases them in stores. The company changes the design for many reasons such as price, ease of building, rigidity and more. Some sets make it to retail looking almost identical to the fan submissions, while others only resemble them in passing. We won’t know where these two sets fall, what they will cost or when they will be released just yet.