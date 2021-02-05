Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages

Xiaomi ignores TLC’s advise, debuts phone with four waterfall edges

MobilesNews
February 5, 2021
2 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

It seems like the designers and engineers at Xiaomi are not big fans of TLC as the Chinese smartphone maker recently revealed a concept phone that features a waterfall edge on all four sides of the display.

We’ve seen cascading side edges of phone displays before, but there was always some room for a bezel. The Quad-curved Waterfall Display Concept Smartphone as it is being called (hopefully a catchier name is in the works) ignores all those rules and features no discernible bezel on the device at all.

In order to create said display, Xiaomi says it had to create 46 patents and in itself represents a breakthrough in terms of what can be done with glass on a smartphone.

We’ll have to take their word for it for now, as no market-ready device has been developed yet. That said, some select execs at Xiaomi have been able to use prototypes.

“The 88° ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production. Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially. Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88° bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800° high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures. More importantly, behind such a piece of glass are thousands of attempts,” explains the company about the manufacture of this new display.

As for when we’ll see it in action on a new device with a better name remains to be seen, but it looks like right now, Xiaomi is focusing on showcasing its latest innovations, as we saw last week with its AirCharge system.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA