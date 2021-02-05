Xiaomi ignores TLC’s advise, debuts phone with four waterfall edges

It seems like the designers and engineers at Xiaomi are not big fans of TLC as the Chinese smartphone maker recently revealed a concept phone that features a waterfall edge on all four sides of the display.

We’ve seen cascading side edges of phone displays before, but there was always some room for a bezel. The Quad-curved Waterfall Display Concept Smartphone as it is being called (hopefully a catchier name is in the works) ignores all those rules and features no discernible bezel on the device at all.

In order to create said display, Xiaomi says it had to create 46 patents and in itself represents a breakthrough in terms of what can be done with glass on a smartphone.

We’ll have to take their word for it for now, as no market-ready device has been developed yet. That said, some select execs at Xiaomi have been able to use prototypes.

“The 88° ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production. Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially. Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88° bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800° high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures. More importantly, behind such a piece of glass are thousands of attempts,” explains the company about the manufacture of this new display.

As for when we’ll see it in action on a new device with a better name remains to be seen, but it looks like right now, Xiaomi is focusing on showcasing its latest innovations, as we saw last week with its AirCharge system.