Reddit bought five second Super Bowl ad celebrating Wallstreetbets

By now, the Reddit-GameStop-Wallstreetbets-Stonks story of a group of little guys getting one over on a rigged financial system is well known. Well it remains to be seen if a stunt like that can ever be carried out again by the powers that be, Reddit has chosen to celebrate its r/Wallstreetbets subreddit and the redditors who help make the infamous incident happen.

Said celebration took place during Super Bowl LV last night, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, with Reddit purchasing five seconds worth of advertising time in what is the most coveted few hours of TV in the United States.

The ad, starts off like any other, trying to “evoke” emotion out of watchers, before being interrupted by a broadcast message featuring the Reddit logo. Thereafter it showcases a couple of paragraphs highlighting the Wallstreetbets subreddit and its efforts.

“If you’re reading this, it means our bets paid off. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when we come together around a common area,” it notes.

“Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on ‘tendies,’… Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit,” it adds.

The infamy surrounding the incident proved good for the front page of the internet, which increased its site traffic tenfold in the final week of January as a result.

The five second ad spot did not come cheap either, with it estimated that a 30 second ad spot for this year’s Super Bowl costs in the region of $5.5 million. It was money well spent though, according to the social media platform.

“I am really proud of what we were able to achieve with just five seconds and think it beautifully captures the heart of Reddit in our unique and brilliantly absurd tone,””Reddit’s chief marketing officer, Roxy Young, told CNN in an interview after the ad aired.

We’ve placed the ad below too, as Super Bowl LV did air last night on South African television, but the adverts did not. You can also check it out on Reddit’s Twitter account here.