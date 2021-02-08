Remember to turn in your Destiny 2 Crucible tokens

This week sees the launch of Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2, but before that there is a bit of housekeeping for players who have entered the Crucible in the last few months.

That’s because a number of key loops in the game are being retired or altered entirely with those changes set to drop on Tuesday.

The most important aspect of these changes is that Weekly Bounties are going away completely.

This is great news but if you’re of the thinking that you won’t have to begrudgingly enter game-modes after Tuesday, think again. Weekly Challenges will now be issued every week. These challenges can be accumulated throughout a season up to week 10, when new challenges will be released.

These challenges will be tied to a season so once Season of the Chosen is over, those challenges will be replaced.

With this in mind, if you have any Weekly Bounties that you’ve been saving for an XP boost when the new season arrives, claim them now. Daily Bounties will still be available from vendors and there is no need to claim them.

The weekly bounties from the following sources will be retired on Tuesday this week:

Strikes

Crucible

Gambit

Gunsmith

Crow

In addition to the above, all Crow bounties will be retired.

The second most important change is to Crucible tokens which are being retired as well.

Instead, players will now earn ranks as they complete Crucible playlist matches. These ranks will be visible at Lord Shaxx where players can also claim the rewards from these ranks.

This system will also apply to Gambit, but the Vanguard (Strikes) Playlist, is being left untouched for the time being.

With all that having been said, if like us you’ve amassed a heap of Crucible tokens, turn them in before 19:00 CAT on Tuesday or you will have to dismantle them for nothing.

A word of caution, turning these tokens in can take a very long time and your inventory/Postmaster will fill up quickly. We highly recommend using an application such as Destiny Item Manager to make dismantling and claiming items easier.

Beyond Light owners who have held onto extra Memory Fragments will be disappointed to know that those will also be removed from your inventory at the launch of Season of the Chosen. A new Memory Fragment quest will be made available in the new season so keep a look out for that.

Planetary materials from Vaulted destinations will also be retired next season. Alkane Dust, Phaseglass Needles, Seraphite, Simulation Seeds will no longer be used to purchase other planetary materials, but they can be sold to Spider for Glimmer. We often find ourselves low on Glimmer toward the middle of a season so we’ll be using our now useless materials for that purpose.

For those are still trying to earn your Warden seasonal title then this is your last day to complete those tasks. It’s a rather basic title to earn and if you’ve been doing Wrathborn Hunts and using the seasonal weapons and armour, you could be closer to completing it than you think.

Get all that done, become acquainted with some forthcoming sandbox changes and then let’s fight some Cabal, erm, again.